TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWIFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $148,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 100.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $351,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $257,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded up $6.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.82. 24,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.36 and its 200 day moving average is $237.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.84.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

