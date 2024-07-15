TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AON by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $423,030,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.36.
AON Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $297.53. The stock had a trading volume of 198,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,080. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $344.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.05.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AON Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.
Insider Activity at AON
In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About AON
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AON
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.