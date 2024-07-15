TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.39. The stock had a trading volume of 642,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,337. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

