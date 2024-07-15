TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $256,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.14. 2,002,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

