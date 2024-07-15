TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,628 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 286,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

