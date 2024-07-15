TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,692 Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 305,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 536,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 92,848 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 401,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 61,574 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,301. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $266.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

