TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Separately, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REAX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. 762,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,507. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $993.33 million, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 98.38% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

