TD Cowen Lowers Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $67.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

LEGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after acquiring an additional 117,794 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 142,118 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 148,985 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

