TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $112.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $133.85.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after buying an additional 1,261,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,506,000. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,858,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,981,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

