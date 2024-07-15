Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.28. 311,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,577. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -128.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

