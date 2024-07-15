Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,551 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,186,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 29.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 261.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 106,368 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 482,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,183. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.