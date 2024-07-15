Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Update

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 56,900 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. Telesis Bio has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($99.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telesis Bio had a negative return on equity of 359.32% and a negative net margin of 183.66%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million.

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

