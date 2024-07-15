Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after acquiring an additional 496,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after buying an additional 116,489 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Teradata by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,332,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,199,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $34.12 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.