Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Down 26.6% in June

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TBNK opened at $8.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

