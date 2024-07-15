Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Down 22.9% in June

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of ($0.60) million during the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Texas Community Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In related news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo bought 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,324.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Haskell Strange sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $27,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Scavuzzo acquired 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,324.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,487 shares of company stock worth $106,209 in the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

