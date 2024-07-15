Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 3,653 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Hartree Partners LP raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,416,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 189,708 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,208,000 after acquiring an additional 703,536 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

