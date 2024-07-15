Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 421 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,085,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,772 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Insperity by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,846,000 after buying an additional 188,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 398,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,687,000 after buying an additional 116,226 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 882,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,461,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $92.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $337,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $337,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.