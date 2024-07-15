Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 875 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.80. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

