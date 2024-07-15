Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Cousins Properties worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 234,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

