Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 88.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,188,000 after purchasing an additional 389,424 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 332,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 203,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACIW. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACIW

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.