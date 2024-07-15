Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 1,008 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,670,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after buying an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,822,000 after buying an additional 142,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,847,000 after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $46,846,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HWC opened at $49.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.