Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 2,436 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,574,000 after buying an additional 2,476,241 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 421,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 48,503 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

