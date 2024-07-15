Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 335 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $141.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $134.73. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

