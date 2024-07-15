Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 453 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KFY. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KFY opened at $67.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

