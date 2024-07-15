Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 945 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 175,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

HGV stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

