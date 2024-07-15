Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after buying an additional 2,470,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,074,000 after acquiring an additional 686,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 528,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $18.88 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,266.67%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

