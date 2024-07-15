Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 307,398 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after acquiring an additional 271,743 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 211,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,650,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 2.5 %

CRL opened at $216.19 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day moving average of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.