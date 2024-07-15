Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Doximity by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,236,000 after purchasing an additional 616,157 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Doximity by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,290 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,518,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 522,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 170,536 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $27.50 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,825. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

