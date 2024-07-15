Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $110.97 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $112.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

