Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.25 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,629 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after buying an additional 51,883 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,626 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 11,451 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,004,129 shares of company stock worth $166,398,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.