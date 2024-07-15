Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.33 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $113.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average is $102.90. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

