Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Enpro worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after buying an additional 56,757 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Trading Up 1.1 %

NPO opened at $154.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.94. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $170.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.08%.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.