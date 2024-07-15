Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT opened at $11.35 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

