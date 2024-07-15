Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $177.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.32 and its 200-day moving average is $186.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

