Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 535,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,285.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

VLY stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

