Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,863 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Wolfspeed worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Wolfspeed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 0.0 %

Wolfspeed stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

