Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 574 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,103,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,663.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 266,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after buying an additional 257,015 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 213.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 75,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $68.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.14 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.