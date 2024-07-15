Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 878 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Kemper worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,384,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $14,360,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $8,109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Kemper by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 158,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $61.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.26%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

