Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at $425,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,163,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,280,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

