Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of DXC Technology worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,176 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,314 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,031,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $22,210,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

