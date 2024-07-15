Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 134 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $76.92 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,037,564.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

