Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 4,318 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 65,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 290,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNX. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:CNX opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

