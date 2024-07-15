TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Short Interest Update

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of THCH stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. TH International has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.27.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.03 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TH International stock. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TH International Limited ( NASDAQ:THCH Free Report ) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,386 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 3.19% of TH International worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

