TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Short Interest Update

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
TH International Price Performance
Shares of THCH stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. TH International has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.27.
TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.03 million during the quarter.
TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
