The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

