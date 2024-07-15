The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Trimmed by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $180.76. 2,203,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

