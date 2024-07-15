The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,724,000 after buying an additional 106,088 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,681,000. Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 202,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $27.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $862.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBMS has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Bancshares

First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

