The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of GDV stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
