The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $359.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.14. The firm has a market cap of $356.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

