The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE HYB opened at $7.47 on Monday. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

