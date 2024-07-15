Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Theratechnologies Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.60.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.
