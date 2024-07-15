Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THTX. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 44,825 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Theratechnologies by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 710,551 shares in the last quarter.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

